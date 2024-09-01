Kamala Harris to Georgia Voter: I Washed My Collard Greens in a Bathtub

Vice President Kamala Harris told a voter in Savannah, Georgia, last week that she made so many collard greens for a friend’s Christmas party that she washed them in the bathtub.

“I have a friend who had a Christmas Party Christmas Eve every year, and she asked me to make the greens for her party every year. And I am not lying to you, that I would make so many greens, that I’d need to wash them in the bathtub. I’m telling you the truth.” Harris said.

Harris then divulged her recipe, which the voter seemed to appreciate.

“I slice up my garlic, but first I chop up the bacon and get all that fat going, then I put garlic, some chili peppers, and then a lot of water and a little chicken stock, and I let it go for a while before I put the greens in. And then, right? So, you get that going and all that flavor, and then I put the greens in for a couple hours, then I do vinegar, and then I cheat and do a little Tabasco,” she said.

“So that’s how I do my greens,” she concluded.

Collard greens have typically been associated with the American south. Per WSAV:

Real Food Encyclopedia says most Americans have come to associate collard greens with the American south and with the African slave trade. The Encyclopedia also mentions that many culinary historians agree that the green craze in the South is supported by tastes for spring greens among Celtic and Germanic Southerners but was really spearheaded by people of African descent.

People on social media began to question the authenticity of the story, charging she made it up to be more relatable, while others referenced the Seinfeld episode in which the character Kramer makes a salad while showering.

