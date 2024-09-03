Brian Stelter Will Return to CNN as Chief Media Analyst

Brian Stelter will return to his home network of CNN as a “Chief Media Analyst” two years after being let go amid its reconstruction phase.

Stelter announced on Tuesday that he will be returning to the network and will be helming the Reliable Sources newsletter.

“I’m returning to @CNN in a brand new role as Chief Media Analyst. I’ll be appearing on TV, developing digital content, and once again helming the Reliable Sources newsletter,” he wrote.

Later in the thread, Stelter described going through a change in his media perspective and vowed to be “different.”

“I’m coming back to CNN with a fresh perspective. See, I always scoffed at people who said ‘getting fired was the best thing that’s ever happened to me’ — until it happened to me. After 20+ years as a news junkie, I changed my media habits. I tuned out for a bit and I was incredibly lucky to have time as a stay-at-home dad,” he added. “In the hours when Sunny and Story were at school, I tried on a variety of other hats: Harvard fellow, BBC talking head, magazine writer. I wrote for 20+ outlets and learned about the ups and downs of freelancing and I experienced the news more like an everyday consumer. In doing so, I learned a whole lot about the attention economy and the information ecosystem. So this time around will be different, because I am different.”

I'm returning to @CNN in a brand new role as Chief Media Analyst. I'll be appearing on TV, developing digital content, and once again helming the Reliable Sources newsletter. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 3, 2024

and I was incredibly lucky to have time as a stay-at-home dad. In the hours when Sunny and Story were at school, I tried on a variety of other hats: Harvard fellow, BBC talking head, magazine writer. I wrote for 20+ outlets and learned about the ups and downs of freelancing… — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 3, 2024

Brian Stelter exited CNN in 2022 as controversies engulfed the network in the wake of former CNN president Jeff Zucker stepping down after he did not disclose a consensual relationship he had with CNN’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Allison Gollust, when it began.

“It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” Stelter told NPR at the time.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.