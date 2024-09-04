Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump said during a podcast interview Tuesday he calls his opponent Kamala Harris a “communist” because the left calls him a “fascist.”

“You have to fight fire with fire,” he explained on the Lex Fridman podcast.

Here's my conversation with @realDonaldTrump It's here on X in full, and is up everywhere else too. Links in comment. Timestamps:

0:00 – Introduction

1:09 – Psychology of winning and losing

3:51 – Politics is a dirty game

5:28 – Business vs politics

8:04 – War in Ukraine

9:53 -… pic.twitter.com/64pCfH8JPs — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) September 3, 2024

Trump’s comment came after the host, Fridman, asked him what he respected most about the left.

Trump said he respected anyone who is involved. “Well, look, I respect the fact that everybody’s in there. And you know, to a certain extent, life is what you do while you’re waiting to die, so you might as well do a good job.”

He said, however, he believed this year’s election is the most important election in the nation’s history, and if he did not win the election, the country would be a communist country. He said:

We have a chance to save the country. This country is going down. And I called it with Venezuela, I called it with a lot of different countries. And this country is going down if we don’t win this election. The election coming up on November 5, is the most important election this country has ever had, because if we don’t want it, I don’t know that there’ll be another election, and it’s going to be a communist country, or close.

Fridman said there was a lot of people who did not think Harris is a communist.

Trump responded, “Well, she’s a Marxist,” noting that her father is a Marxist, and that some of her ideas she has put forth are Marxist, such as price controls. He said:

She’s advocating for some policies that are towards the direction of democratic socialism, let’s say, but there’s a lot of people that kind of know the way government works, and they say, ‘Well, none of those policies are going to actually come to reality.’ It’s just being used during the campaign to, you know, groceries are too expensive. We need them cheaper. So let’s talk about price controls. And that’s never going to come to reality. It could come to reality. Look, I mean, she came out with price control. It’s been tried, like 121 different times at different places over the years, and it’s never worked once. It leads to communism. It leads to socialism. It leads to having no food on the shelves, and it leads to tremendous inflation.

Fridman, who is an independent, responded, “It’s just bad idea whenever we use terms like communism for her. And I don’t know if you know this, but some people call you a fascist.”

Trump responded, “Yeah, they do. So I figure it’s all right to call them a communist. Yeah, they call me a lot worse than I call them.”

Trump noted that whenever he gets attacked and responds, people focus on what he said versus that he is responding to them.

“It’s just sometimes interesting though, they call me something that’s terrible. And then I’ll hit them back, and they’ll say, ‘Isn’t it terrible? What Trump said?’ I said, ‘Wait a minute. They just called me — .’ So I believe you have to fight fire with fire.”

He added, “I believe they’re very evil people. These are evil people. You know, we have an enemy from the outside, and we have an enemy from within, and in my opinion, the enemy from within a radical left lunatics. And I think you have to fight back.”

