Donald Trump Blasts ‘Comrade’ Kamala Harris: ‘Communism Is the Past; Freedom Is the Future’

“Communism is the past,” and “freedom is the future,” former President Donald Trump said while speaking to the Economic Club of New York, blasting “comrade” Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Her values haven’t changed,” Trump said of Harris. “That’s what she wants. So, she told the truth. We’re not going to let this happen.”

“Communism is the past. Freedom is the future, and it is time to send comrade Kamala Harris back home to California, where crime is rampant, and fleeing is the number one occupation,” Trump added.

WATCH:

Trump took a moment to paint a picture of Harris’s desires for the country:

By contrast, comrade Kamala Harris wants to sacrifice our wealth, kill the economy, and drive jobs overseas to punish businesses. More businesses will leave. They’ll leave America. They’re international companies. They report to their shareholders, and they will leave America if her plan — even in a small forum — comes to the fore. Her tax plan — which includes the promise to end the Trump tax cuts, which, again, by itself, would be a massive tax increase — would increase taxes by over $5 trillion — a record, many times over. It would result in the largest small business tax hike in history, massively raising taxes on 25 million small business people and raising small business tax rates to 43 percent and higher. In other words, 20 percent higher than communist China.

“Kamala is also vowing to raise the corporate tax rate from 21 to 28 percent,” he said. “We’re bringing it down to 15 percent, but she really is looking to raise it to 40, 45, or even 50 percent,” Trump said, explaining that people simply need to look at her record and follow her past path.

He added that his Democrat opponent wants to “radically raise the capital gains tax rate, which she wants to do, and they don’t even want to give a number and, for the first time ever, impose a 25 percent tax on unrealized capital gains. So, if you happen to have a lot of wealth but no cash, you’re in a lot of trouble,” he warned.

“This will lead America into a 1929 depression, and it will be a depression,” he added.

WATCH:

Trump continued, blasting Harris’s record on the immigration front, as well, explaining that her vision poses what he described as “a fundamental threat to the prosperity of every American family and America itself”:

After presiding over the border — the worst in history for any country; there’s never been a border like this, 21 million people, we project, this total economic catastrophe — the border czar, Kamala Harris, has now been slotted in by the Democrats to be reelected. She wants four more years to enforce a radical left agenda that poses a fundamental threat to the prosperity of every American family and America itself.

“We’re talking about America itself,” he emphasized.

Trump continued:

She wants to defund the police, have totally open borders, ban fracking in Pennsylvania and everywhere else, take away your private health insurance. And, perhaps most pertinent to the very brilliant people in this room, raise your business and corporate taxes, and, unbelievably, she will seek a tax on unrealized capital gains. Most people don’t even know what that means.

He noted that Harris has been after all of these things for years.

“And, as everyone knows, she’s a Marxist who destroyed — almost single-handedly — San Francisco,” he added.

WATCH:

The two are expected to face off in their first debate on Tuesday, September 10.