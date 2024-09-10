Exclusive: Job Creators Network Calls Out Democratic Spin on Energy, Food, and Rent Inflation Ahead of Debate

Job Creators Network, America’s largest small business advocacy group, has unveiled a rotating billboard in Times Square, highlighting the harsh economic reality millions of Americans face under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The massive ads, meant to “dismantle campaign spin from the Democrats by showing how consumer prices are still rising even as the inflation rate falls,” arrive ahead of Tuesday’s primetime debate between Harris and former President Donald Trump.

The billboards show how the price of electricity, ground beef, and rent have exploded since Biden and Harris took office in January 2021. “Plotting actual prices alongside the inflation rate on the same graph. The ads refer to the difference as ‘Kamala’s Misery Gap,'” Job Creators Network said.

Indeed, Biden-Harris inflationary spending policies shot electricity prices up more than 30 percent from January 2021 to July 2024, according to the not seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index (CPI).

“The Democrats are attempting to hoodwink the American people into believing that consumer prices are falling by pointing to the moderating inflation rate. But anyone who goes to a grocery store anecdotally knows this is not the case,” said Alfredo Ortiz, Job Creators Network CEO, in a statement.

“Our rotating billboard in Times Square features the real economic data behind the sentiment, visually charting how prices of everything from electricity to food are up big time under the current Biden-Harris administration.”

Working Americans are being crushed by Biden-Harris food price inflation, seeing their grocery bills on staples like beef skyrocket.

Last week, Job Creators Network called out the Biden-Harris spin that the grocery price increases hitting Americans are the result of supermarkets and food manufacturers “price gouging.”

“When a company decides what to charge for a jar of peanut butter, it has to consider the prices they pay for peanuts, oil, salt, packaging, transportation, and what they have to pay their employees to make the peanut butter,” a Job Creators Network video said.

“All of those things go into the final price we see on the shelf. Government data shows the price of these input costs have increased at the same elevated rate as consumer costs under the Biden-Harris administration. Food manufacturers and grocers are simply passing along their higher costs to consumers to stay profitable.”

WATCH:

Perhaps the most devastating blow to working Americans, since Biden and Harris took office, has been the crushing increase in the price of rent.

Last month, Breitbart News reported on data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics showing U.S. city average for rent of shelter jumped 22 percent Under Biden and Harris.

In a July campaign stump speech, Harris promised to fix a problem her and Biden’s economic policies helped create, saying, if elected “On day one, we will take on corporate landlords and cap unfair rent increases.”

“It should be difficult for Kamala Harris to explain her way out of this one,” Ortiz said.