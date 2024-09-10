Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Vote for Trump in Every State, Not for Me

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted a video message on Tuesday urging supporters to vote for former President Donald Trump in every state — regardless of whether it is “blue,” “red,” or a battleground state.

“No matter what state you live in, you should be voting for Donald Trump,” Kennedy said. “And let me tell you why: that’s the only way that we can get me, and everything I stand for into Washington, DC, and fulfill the mission that motivated my campaign.”

Kennedy’s message is a departure from his stance when he first suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump. On that occasion, he said that his supporters in deep “blue” or “red” states could still vote for him, because they would not affect the outcome, and because “I could conceivably still end up in the White House in a contingent election.”

But after Democrats sued to make sure Kennedy stayed on the ballot in battleground states, Kennedy appears to have taken a different approach, giving up on his own remaining White House ambitions to ensure a victory for Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris. Kennedy assured supporters Tuesday that he would be working within a Trump administration to protect free speech and pursue his other policies.

These include ending the war in Ukraine, and changing American nutrition, as summarized by Kennedy’s Trump-like slogan: “Make America Healthy Again.”

Rather than anticipating a disputed election, Kennedy said, his supporters should make sure there could be no dispute.

“A disputed election result would be a disaster for our divided nation. President Trump needs to win in a landslide, both in the Electoral College and in the popular vote. He can’t do that unless my supporters join in.

“Look at the big picture: we have to unify. We have to overthrow the entrenched elites who are ruining our country.”

