The New York Times removed a controversial headline of a column critical of Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), Donald Trump’s running mate.

The original headline – “JD Vance’s Blood-and-Soil Nationalism Finds Its Target” – used a term closely associated with the Nazi Party during Adolf Hitler’s reign of Germany.

The use of “blood and soil” generated an immediate backlash of accusations that the paper tied Vance’s America First policies with German nationalism espoused by the Nazi party.

The heat appears to have spurred the paper to edit its headline to “Shouldn’t JD Vance Represent All of Ohio?”

But screenshots of the original headline live on.

The New York Times and other establishment media outlets have overwhelmingly given Trump and Vance negative coverage, while praising Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN).

The outlet praised Harris for her supposed decisive debate night victory Tuesday, despite polls conducted after the debate showing Trump continued to rise.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.