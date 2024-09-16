Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 617: A Second Attempt on Trump’s Life

Host Mike Slater takes your calls about the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life. How could this happen again? What do we know so far about the would-be assassin?

Then, New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino joins Slater to discuss the slave reparations bill recently passed by New York’s City Council, as well as the migrant and crime crisis engulfing the Big Apple and the fact that the NYPD police commissioner just resigned after the FBI raided his home. You won’t want to miss this one.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

