AG Ashley Moody: Florida Investigation into Assassination Attempt Will ‘Bolster’ Faith in System

Florida’s investigation into the second assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump is necessary to “bolster” the faith in the justice system, Attorney General Ashley Moody said, describing how Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) views the investigation.

Moody told Florida’s Voice:

As soon as this broke — and we knew that this happened on Florida soil and that Florida law enforcement officers were involved with the ultimate detention — he [DeSantis] was very much intent on making sure Florida investigators and Florida resources were added to this effort.

She also explained that DeSantis made it clear that he believes Florida’s involvement is essential to restoring faith and confidence in the criminal justice system:

He said, “Look, it’s not just about what charges can ultimately be pursued, what charges have the best chance of getting the maximum and the best penalty associated with them” … a complementary effect, as that is, in this moment, where we are as a nation, as a state, and we both know and everyone knows [that] we need to do everything we can to bolster that faith and confidence in our criminal justice system as a whole.

Speaking to reporters, DeSantis made it clear that he does not believe it is in the best interest “of our state or our nation that the same federal agencies that are seeking to prosecute Donald Trump [are] leading this investigation, especially when the most serious, straightforward offense constitutes a violation of state law but not federal law.”

Moody, who spoke after DeSantis announced he formally assigned the case to the Office of Statewide Prosecutor, agreed, asserting that it is “awkward, to say the least, to have a prosecutorial agency and an investigatory agency that is bringing charges and seeking to put the victim away for life being the same agency and prosecutors that are going after the [alleged] would-be assassin.”

She continued:

And, so, we’re happy to make sure that the American people and Floridians feel confident that we’re protecting one of our own, that we’re investigating this to leave no stone unturned, and that is to protect the life of the once and potentially future president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Speaking to Breitbart News Daily, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) revealed that some of his colleagues are suspicious of a “mole” in the Secret Service following the second assassination attempt against Trump. Further, the congressman said he recently met with a senior official in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) who said that there are at least five known assassination teams in the United States, “at least three of which are foreign that are out to kill Trump.”

“And, with that type of activity, I don’t think we should be allowing people to set up for an extended period of time and wait to take their shot outside of his golf properties or his other properties,” Gaetz said.

“And I think, you know, three of them that we know are foreign in nature. Two of them we know are domestic in nature, and that calls for a force protection that we do not have around the former president right now,” Gaetz continued, adding that the senior DHS official said that “they were aware of this and were concerned that the Secret Service was not providing sufficient support.”