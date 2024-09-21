Democrats would need a “blue wave” on Election Day to take North Carolina from the grips of Republicans, Eric Daugherty, assistant news director of Florida’s Voice News, explained during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Host Matthew Boyle provided some background of the numbers in North Carolina, explaining that Democrats are down significantly from where they were in 2020, while Republicans are “up among mail-in ballot requests.” In 2020, there were over one million mail-in ballot requests, and 49 percent were Democrat, and 18 percent were Republican.

“Now, in 2024, there’s just 200,000 absentee ballot requests, and they’re 37 percent Democrat and 23 percent Republican. That means the Democrats are down 12 percent from where they were in 2020 and Republicans are up five. That’s a net 17 percent swing,” he said, as Daugherty said this is “a lot to come back from” for the Democrats.

“There is an in-person early voting period coming up in about 25 days from now. That is where North Carolina Democrats have a chance. They have a chance, a slim chance, but a chance, nonetheless, to make a stand. And they basically need a blue wave at the polls in person now,” he explained.

“If we were all around for 2020, in-person leans Republican. In-person early is a little bit more purple, and that Election Day is just basically a red wave. So they’re down 16 points. It’s going to take a lot for them to basically have any chance at competing at the presidential level,” he said, explaining that he personally believes it is too late for Democrats to catch up.

LISTEN:

“My read on it: I think it’s too late. I think you can’t come back from being down 11 points from this point in 2020, and the other aspect to this is comparing it to the pandemic is actually still kind of a fair comparison. When you’re looking at the proportions, down 11 points and Republicans, more importantly, up five points. What that tells me is all of these Democrats who were basically spoon-fed a mail-in ballot in 2020, they’ve decided just not to request a ballot,” he said.

“And that makes me think, if they’re not going to put in the effort to vote by mail, why on earth would they wait 20, 30, minutes in line in person, you know, to vote if there’s no energy?” he asked, noting that the decrease in vote-by-mail is going to hurt Vice President Kamala Harris as well, as those typically skew Democrat anyway.

“The amount of banked votes that Kamala Harris is getting right now across the board, but especially in North Carolina, is really, really low compared to 2020, and they needed that, all those banked votes by mail to the tune of hundreds of thousands. And if volume is down, you know, half a million, that’s a whole lot less opportunity for Democrats to bank in the vote and a whole lot more opportunity for Republicans to easily just vote in person, vote on Election Day like we know they will, and deliver North Carolina for Donald Trump,” he added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.