With only three months left in office, President Joe Biden will make his farewell address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday morning.

It is anticipated he will outline his hopes and dreams for the future as conflict roils the Middle East, Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine continues unabated and Communist China’s influence builds.

NBC News notes his speech comes against the backdrop of the 2024 presidential race on its final leg before Election Day, knowing his successor — Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump — will face the same issues in the White House but will treat them differently to his efforts.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters last week that Biden will “reaffirm America’s leadership on the world stage” in New York and will “rally global action to tackle the world’s most pressing challenges.” They include, he said, climate change, artificial intelligence, the opioid epidemic and the wars in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan.

As for his address Tuesday morning, “the president will deliver an address to the U.N. General Assembly outlining his vision for how the world should come together to solve these big problems and defend fundamental principles, such as the U.N. Charter,” Kirby said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also told reporters on the Air Force One flight to New York City that Biden will outline his “vision for how the world should come together to resolve these big problems and defend fundamental principles such as the U.N. Charter”.