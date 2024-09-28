Jared Kushner on Hezbollah: ‘Tell Israel to Finish the Job’

Former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner encouraged the United States on Saturday evening to “tell Israel to finish the job,” in the aftermath of the news that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike.

In a post on X, Kushner described September 27 as being “the most important day in the Middle East” since the Abraham Accords, an agreement bringing peace and diplomacy between two Arab states and Israel, under the Trump administration. Kushner added people calling for a ceasefire are “wrong,” noting that Israel “cannot afford now to not finish the job” they’ve started.

The post from Kushner, who previously served as a White House adviser for Trump, came after the IDF confirmed on Saturday that Nasrallah was killed in an airstrike on Friday.

“September 27th is the most important day in the Middle East since the Abraham Accords breakthrough,” Kushner wrote. “I have spent countless hours studying Hezbollah and there is not an expert on earth who thought that what Israel has done to decapitate and degrade them was possible.”

“This is significant because Iran is now fully exposed,” Kushner added. “The reason why their nuclear facilities have not been destroyed despite weak air defense systems, is because Hezbollah has been a loaded gun pointed at Israel. Iran spent the last forty years building this capability at its deterrent.”

Kushner pointed out that “Iranian leadership is stuck in the old Middle East,” while countries such as Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) were “sprinting toward the future by investing in their populations and infrastructure.”

Israel now finds itself with the threat from Gaza most neutralized and the opportunity to neutralize Hezbollah in the north. It’s unfortunate how we got here but maybe there can be a silver lining in the end. Anyone who has been calling for a ceasefire in the North is wrong. There is no going back for Israe. They cannot afford now to not finish the job and completely dismantle the arsenal that has been aimed at them. They will never get another chance. After the brilliant, rapid-fire tactical successes of the pagers, radios, and targeting of leadership, Hezbollah’s massive weapon cache is unguarded and unmanned. Most of Hezbollah fighters are hiding in their tunnels. Anyone still around was not important enough to carry a pager to be invited to a leadership meeting. Iran is reeling, as well, inesecure and unsure how deeply its own intelligence has been penetrated. Failing to take full advantage of this opportunity to neutralize the threat is irresponsible.

Kushner added that after the killing of Nasrallah, and in the aftermath of “16 top commanders” being eliminated, he had “started thinking about a Middle East without Iran’s fully loaded arsenal aimed at Israel.”

“The right move now for America would be to tell Israel to finish the job,” Kushner added. “It’s long overdue. And it’s not only Israel’s fight.”

Kushner added that within the “past six weeks” Israel had killed “as many terrorists on the US list of wanted terrorists” than the U.S. government had killed “in the last 20 years.”

“And now, over the past six weeks or so, Israel has eliminated as many terrorists on the US list of wanted terrorists as the US has done in the last 20 years,” Kushner wrote. “Including Ibrahim Aqil, the leader of Hezbollah’s Islamic Jihad Organization who masterminded the 1983 killing of those Marines.”