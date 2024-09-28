Former President Donald Trump criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’s recent visit to the border, noting that it came after “four straight years of obliterating” the United States border.

While speaking at an event in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Trump mentioned Harris’s recent visit near the border in Douglas, Arizona, on Friday. During a speech from Arizona, Harris cast blame on Trump for doing “nothing to fix” the broken immigration system in the U.S.

“Last night, after four straight years of obliterating our border, I watched this show that she put on,” Trump said. “Four years of the most incompetent border anywhere in the world in history, Kamala Harris traveled to the scene. In fact, she stood near where I put up border wall, that was her backdrop.”

“And, in one of the most heinous crimes ever committed by any administration in American history, that’s what she did by allowing these millions of people. Millions and millions of people to come through our border and make our civilization very unsafe. It’s a civilization, very, very, unsafe. It’s a heritage,” Trump added. “Border czar Harris went to the border to lie in the most shameless and horrible way possible, at the very site where she released so much suffering, misery and death.”

While news outlets such as the New York Times have tried to paint Harris as projecting a tough approach to the border, Harris recently released, according to Breitbart’s Neil Munro, an “economic plan that assumes a loose border inflow of low-wage migrant workers, government-aided migrant consumers, and room-sharing migrant renters.”

Included in Harris’s 2024 campaign promises were pledges to provide illegal aliens with amnesty, and to increase the flow of migrants into the U.S.

As Breitbart News’s John Binder previously reported, during a recent interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, Harris was asked what her administration would do for communities that had “taken in many” migrants. Harris referenced bipartisan legislation from Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), and Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) that would increase immigration levels in the U.S., “codify the administration’s parole pipeline for migrants,” and would “expedite work permits” for illegal migrants coming to the southern border.

A report released by the House Homeland Security Committee found that under the Biden-Harris administration, nearly eight million migrants had been welcomed in the U.S. The report also found that over 85 percent of migrants who had arrived at the southern border were being released into the U.S.