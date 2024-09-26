Vice President Kamala Harris is suggesting that, as president, she would import more migrants to the United States as a solution for American cities and towns overwhelmed by record-setting levels of illegal immigration on her watch.

This week, in an interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, Harris was asked about American communities that have been forced to absorb hundreds of thousands of newly arrived migrants over the last three and a half years as a result of record-setting illegal immigration at the southern border.

“What would a Harris administration do for those communities who’ve taken in many, many legal immigrants, but are at capacity?” Ruhle asked Harris.

In response, Harris pointed to legislation from Sens. James Lankford (R-OK), Chris Murphy (D-CT), and Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) that would expand immigration levels to the United States, codify the administration’s parole pipeline for migrants into the United States, and expedite work permits for those illegal aliens arriving at the border.

“My pledge is that, when elected president, if the American people will have me, I will bring that bill back and I will sign it into law,” Harris said.

Similarly, Harris said giving amnesty to the 11 to 22 million illegal aliens already residing in the United States would be another part of her “fix” for American communities overwhelmed by mass immigration.

“We need a comprehensive plan that includes what we need to do to fortify not only our border, but deal with the fact that we also need to create pathways for people to earn citizenship,” Harris said.

On Harris and President Joe Biden’s watch, more than seven million migrants have been welcomed to American communities. A recent report from the House Homeland Security Committee stated that about 85 percent of migrants arriving at the southern border today are ultimately released into the United States interior.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.