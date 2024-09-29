Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) was seen flipping off Michiganders who were yelling “Trump 2024, baby” at him on Saturday.

In a video posted to X, Walz, the vice-presidential running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris, was seen flipping off fans at the football game between the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota after someone yelled, “Trump 2024, baby!” as he was walking by.

Many people on social media responded to Walz flipping off Michiganders by criticizing his behavior so close to a “pivotal election.”

“Oh cool, VP candidate flipping off fans at a game 40 days out from a pivotal election,” one person wrote in a post on X. “These are not serious people.”

“The problem here isn’t that @GovTimWalz is thin skinned and gives the finger,” another person wrote. “It’s that he’s thinks he can actually sneak out the middle finger during waving and no one will notice.”

“Tampon Tim gave the finger to a Trump fan who yelled Trump 2024,” another person wrote in a post.

Walz flipping Michiganders off comes after he was booed outside of the Michigan-Minnesota game.

In a video posted on TikTok, a crowd of people were seen outside of the stadium booing Walz, with one person yelling, “Get that b***h out of here.”

The Michigan football team ended up defeating Minnesota’s football team 27-24.

Walz’s attendance at the college football game came the same day that former President Donald Trump attended the football game between the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia, where he received a loud welcome and was seen interacting with crowds of people at the game.