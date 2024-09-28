Trump Receives Loud Welcome at Alabama-Georgia Football Game

Former President Donald Trump received a loud welcome from the crowd attending the college football game between the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia.

Trump’s guests included Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., John Daly, Tommy Tuberville, Sen. Steve Daines, and Sen. Katie Britt. The former president was recognized by the announcer.

Video footage posted to X showed Trump waving while standing in a special box for the game, while the crowd from the student section could be heard cheering for him.

In another video posted to X, as Trump arrived at Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama, a crowd of people could be heard chanting, “USA! USA!”

People could also be heard chanting, “Four more years!” as Trump interacted with the crowd.

In another video, Trump also appeared on the jumbotron at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game.

The crowd could be heard chanting, “USA! USA!” and cheering loudly as Trump was shown on the jumbotron.

The excitement surrounding Trump’s attendance at the Alabama-Georgia game comes in comparison to the boos that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), the vice presidential running mate of Vice President Kamala Harris, received from University of Michigan fans.

In a video posted to TikTok, a crowd of people could be heard booing Walz, with one guy yelling, “Get that b***h out of here.”