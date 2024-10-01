Former President Donald Trump is live-reacting to the debate between his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), criticizing the moderators, remarking on Vance’s performance, and mocking Walz.

“OK, let’s go — We’re getting ready to go!” Trump wrote as the debate kicked off around 9 p.m. ET, immediately noticing — like many viewers — that the moderators seemed to be incredibly biased against Vance.

“Both young ladies have been extremely biased Anchors!” Trump observed, later blasting them for fact-checking Vance “incorrectly” on the issue of climate change.

“When is she going to fact check Tampon Tim on all of his false statements? Another repeat with the Fake News being unfair to the Republican Candidate, and trying to get the pathetic Democrat across the finish line. But it doesn’t matter, the Public sees it for what it is – FAKE NEWS!” Trump exclaimed.

Trump said that he believed Walz looked thoroughly nervous.

“He’s been indoctrinated with LIES, thinking he can override his own INCOMPETENCE. He’s as nervous as you can get!” he exclaimed. Trump also observed that Walz had been taking many notes, contending that he was doing so to “keep his brain intact.”

In another post, Trump wrote, “JD is steady and strong, Tampon Tim is sweating bullets, he is nervous and ‘weird.'”

Trump praised his running mate for providing great defenses of him throughout the debate. One notable defense was Vance pointing out that Trump was the only president that did not have a major global conflict on his watch.

“JD is doing GREAT — A different level of Intelligence from Tampon Tim!” Trump remarked.

Trump continued, railing on the Inflation Reduction Act. Trump noted that “it was a HOAX with a phony name that had nothing to do with Inflation Reduction.”

“It’s been totally debunked by the Administration itself. It actually helped increase Inflation to the Highest in the History of our Country, devastating our Citizens!” Trump noted.

On the issue of migration, Trump pointed out that Harris has allowed “THOUSANDS and THOUSANDS of Violent Murderers and Rapists into our Country.”

“I secured the Southern Border — They have DESTROYED it. Tampon Tim is babbling and not making any sense!” he said, also calling out Margaret Brennan for lying about illegal aliens coming into the country and then cutting off Vance’s mic “to stop him from correcting her!”

Trump also addressed the topic of abortion, making it clear that he would not support a federal abortion ban and would veto such a thing because he believes it should be up to the states to decide.

“Democrats are NOT Pro WOMEN, they are letting MEN play in WOMEN’s Sports. Walz can’t even define what a Woman is!” he added.

“JD Vance just CRUSHED Tampon Tim with the FACTS. America was GREAT when I was President, and we will Make America Great Again after we win on November 5th!” Trump added, concluding that Walz is “not qualified to be Vice President – Very much like Kamala, he is a TOTAL JOKE!”

Follow Breitbart News’s livewire coverage here.