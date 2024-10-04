Trump on Losing Voters from Hurricane Helene: ‘I’m Thinking About Lives’

Former President Donald Trump revealed that he is not worried about losing voters in states affected by Hurricane Helene and that he is only “thinking about lives.”

After giving a speech in Evans, Georgia, Trump was asked if he was worried about having “disenfranchised voters in North Carolina and Georgia” as a result of Hurricane Helene.

“I’m not thinking about voters right now,” Trump answered. “I’m thinking about lives. And, to be honest, it’s much bigger than anything else. But, we’re thinking about lives. A lot of lives lost, a lot of people missing, and that’s what I’d be focused on right now.”

Trump’s words come as he has been visiting places in Georgia and North Carolina in the aftermath of several communities in western North Carolina, Georgia, eastern Tennessee, southwestern Virginia, and Florida experiencing heavy rainfall and devastating flooding.

The former president also held a town hall in North Carolina on Friday.

Video footage showed massive flooding, landslides, and damage to homes, buildings, and communities, according to Today.

More than 220 people have been reported dead as a result of the destruction caused by the hurricane, while hundreds more are still reported missing, according to NBC News.

A GoFundMe authorized by Trump to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Helene has raised over $5,580,000 out of an initial goal of $1,000,000 by Friday night.

In an update on the page, it was noted that Samaritan’s Purse, Water Mission, Clinch Foundation, and Mtn2Sea Ministries had been “selected” to be the “recipients of this generosity.”

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited North Carolina and South Carolina to see the damage from Hurricane Helene, according to ABC News.

Prior to his visit, Biden was reported to have ordered “1,000 active-duty troops to support the North Carolina National Guard,” according to the outlet.