Walz Assures Muslims a ‘Side by Side’ Role in Harris Administration

Muslim Americans are assured a “side by side” role in any Harris administration should Democrats win the 2024 election, Gov. Tim Walz (D), Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, pledged Thursday night.

Harris and Walz are trying to woo Muslim voters still furious over President Joe Biden’s administration’s support of Israel during its year-old war in Gaza against Hamas terrorists, Reuters reports.

Harris has pledged continued support for the Jewish state while emphasizing her push for a ceasefire, words Walz echoed on Thursday, while promising a role for Muslims.

The Minnesota governor made his promise during an online meeting organized by Emgage Action, a Muslim American activist group that recently endorsed Harris.

“As-Salaam-Alaikum,” Walz said on the group call, using the Arabic greeting, before he offered an open door to Muslim and Arab voters.

Reuters reports he said:

Vice President Harris and I are committed that this White House… will continue to condemn in all forms anti-Islam, anti-Arab sentiments being led by Donald Trump, but more importantly, a commitment that Muslims will be engaged in this administration and serve side by side.

Emgage Action announced its endorsement of Harris last week.

Walz’s participation in Thursday’s online event coincided with the debut of Arab Americans for Harris-Walz, NBC News reported.

Walz spoke about the conflict in the Middle East and empathized with Muslim and Arab Americans in line with other Democrats seeking to forge an alliance with followers of the faith.

“As-Salaam-Alaikum,” Walz said before discussing the crises in the Middle East. “I know the pain of this community is deep. Our hearts are broken.”

“The scale of death and destruction in Gaza is staggering and devastating,” the Minnesota governor stated. “Tens of thousands of innocent civilians killed, families fleeing for safety over and over again. We all know on here, this war must end and it must end now.”

The push by Walz follows reports Muslim-American voters are looking at former President Donald Trump more favorably, a poll last month found.

Trump’s standing among the group has taken a positive turn compared to four years ago, the New York Post reported.