Donald Trump: ‘I Could Be in Monte Carlo… But I’d Rather Be in Butler’

Former President Donald Trump rallied his supporters on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, the site of an assassination attempt on his life.

Trump, speaking about his public service, suggested he is honored to run for president once again to protect the nation from the Biden-Harris administration.

Under its leadership, costs increased by about 20 percent across the board, Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran attacked Israel, the illegal migrants invaded the southern border, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghan withdrawal.

“America will, once again, be strong and confident and free,” Trump said.

“That’s why I’m here today. You know, I could, right now, be having a beautiful life. I don’t have to be here. I could have said I could be on a gorgeous beach someplace.”

“I have such nice property, I could be, I could be in Monte Carlo as an example, but I’d rather be in Butler,” Trump said.

Trump began his speech by delivering the line: “As I was saying,” and referenced his return to the stage where he nearly lost his life in Bulter. Trump said:

Exactly 12 weeks ago, this evening, on this very ground, a cold blooded assassin aimed to silence me and to silence the greatest movement, MAGA, in the history of our country… For 16 harrowing seconds during the gunfire, time stopped as this vicious monster unleashed pure evil from his Sniper’s perch, not so far away, but by the hand of Providence and the grace of God, that villain did not succeed in his goal.

“We have an enemy from within, which I think is much more dangerous than the outside,” Trump said of the establishment. “We stand on the verge of the fourth greatest year in the history of our country. We can make these the four greatest years so fast. We are going to redeem America’s problems and unlock the extraordinary future that is just within our reach.”

