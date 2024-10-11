Former President Donald Trump’s campaign played a video at a rally earlier this week in Pennsylvania that slammed wokeness in the United States military under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and called for making “our military great again.”

The video begins with a clip from the movie Full Metal Jacket, where the character of drill instructor Marine Gunnery Sgt. Hartman is yelling at a new recruit, then cuts to a clip of Navy Adm. Rachel Levine, the Biden-Harris administration’s assistant secretary for health for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“Happy Pride. Happy Pride Month, and actually, let’s declare it a summer of pride,” Levine, a transgender man, says in uniform.

The rest of the video switches back and forth between clips of the movie and clips of two active duty service members, showing them in uniform before transforming themselves into drag queens and dancing, one of whom served as a digital ambassador for the U.S. Navy and has performed on ships while deployed.

The clip ends with recruits calling cadence and the words “Let’s make our military great again” across the screen.

After the video, Trump said, “It’s a little exaggeration. Probably really not that much, actually.”

At a recent Veterans for Trump rally, the former president agreed to stand up a task force to root wokeness out of the military along with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training and other initiatives fostered under Biden and Harris.

Some of the first actions the Biden-Harris administration took at the Pentagon were to hire a DEI senior adviser, form a counter-extremism task force, undo Trump’s order to allow transgender persons to serve in the military only in their biological sex, and implement a COVID vaccine mandate, which ended up kicking out more than 8,000 healthy troops who did not want to take the vaccine.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.