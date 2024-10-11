Nolte: JD Vance More Popular than Tim Walz After Debate Victory

Polling shows Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance’s popularity has surpassed his Democrat counterpart, Tim Walz.

Rasmussen Reports surveyed 1,050 likely voters between October 1-3 and found Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) with a 50 percent favorability rating and a 42 percent unfavorable rating. That puts him eight points above water, which is quite rare for a politician, especially a national politician, in these polarizing times.

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), however, is two points underwater. His favorability rating is eight points below Vance’s at 42 percent, while his unfavorable rating is two points higher than both Vance’s unfavorable rating and his own favorable rating at 44 percent.

Among females, 47 percent view Vance favorably, while only 42 percent say the same about Walz. While 50 percent of Hispanics view Walz favorably, JD Vance is seen favorably by 59 percent of Hispanics.

Among black voters, only 56 percent view Walz favorably (a dreadful number for a Democrat), while 38 percent of black voters view Vance favorably (a great number for a Republican).

“After Democrat Tim Walz and Republican J.D. Vance met in their only televised debate, the GOP vice presidential candidate gets higher marks from voters,” writes the pollster. “Fifty percent …of Likely U.S. Voters view Vance favorably, including 33% with a Very Favorable impression[.] … Forty-two percent (42%) of voters view Walz favorably, including 28% with a Very Favorable impression[.]”

NBC's Welker: Dems Were Panicked About Vance's Likability During Debate



Hey, remember when the corporate media and even some squish Republicans floated the dumb idea that Trump choosing Vance was such a disaster, Trump should dump him and choose someone else?

Hey, remember when the corporate media claimed Walz was the perfect vice presidential choice for Kamala Harris? A Midwestern governor, a hunter, a man’s man!! He’s likable! He’s relatable! He’s the guy you want to have a beer with. But Vance? Vance!? Vance is just … weird. Weird, weird, weird, weird, weird…

What a difference a debate makes.

Vance was always my only choice as Trump’s running mate. That guy is never caught off guard. The way he handles the hostile and dishonest media is pure poetry. He’s ready for anything, and the media hate him for it because they have never gotten the best of him. But he frequently gets the best of them. Whereas Trump uses a wrecking ball against the media, Vance uses a scalpel. They are a perfect political team.

As far as that debate, it was a total rout. Vance not only won every point; he came off as caring, normal, decent, and prepared; whereas bug-eyed Walz had no poise whatsoever.

If Kamala loses in November, her choice of weirdo Walz over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will be remembered as a fatal mistake. If Shapiro were her running mate, this would be a very different race today. But Kamala and her base hate Jews, and Shapiro is a Jew, so she went with the metrosexual, China-humping, stolen-valor fabulist.

