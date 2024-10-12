Maher: Emhoff Allegations Backed Up by ‘the Standard’ We ‘Very Often’ Use

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the physical violence allegation against Doug Emhoff the husband of 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, is backed up by “the standard, very often in these cases,” but “I wouldn’t go after anybody for not reporting it yet, because these things have to be checked out.” And the charges haven’t hit the credibility level of the accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Maher said, “There’s a lot of scuttlebutt this week about Doug. … Of course, we don’t know if that’s true.”

He continued, “[T]he Daily Mail is reporting that three women that she talked to contemporaneously, which has been the standard, very often in these cases, that she said back in, I think, 201[2], or something, they were at the Cannes Film Festival, he slapped her, he thought she was flirting with the valet.”

Maher then asked, “If this becomes more credible — and we don’t know yet — a lot of the conservative outlets still aren’t reporting it. So, I wouldn’t go after anybody for not reporting it yet, because these things have to be checked out. But, if it becomes more credible, certainly on the level of Brett Kavanaugh, which was — that kind of thing was reported by everybody pretty quickly, does the liberal media keep ignoring it, and wouldn’t that make it look worse?”

Later, Maher added that Emhoff won’t be president, while 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump has numerous allegations of misconduct involving women against him.

