Virginia state Sen. Suhas Subramanyam, who frequently highlights his service as a volunteer firefighter in his campaign as the Democratic nominee for the 10th Congressional District, is facing allegations that his firefighting career was cut short by termination for serious offenses, including “disregarding job duties” and “insubordination.”

According to an internal report from the Ashburn Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, Subramanyam was recommended for termination in 2019 due to multiple violations of department standards.

The report, filed by the station’s captain Hector R. Rodriguez, cites several instances in which Subramanyam allegedly failed to meet operational requirements, ranging from insubordination to inadequate performance in key firefighter drills.

Subramanyam was found in violation of using “department uniform, equipment, and/or employment status in political activities on or off duty,” as well as making “mistakes due to carelessness that affect the safety of department personnel or the public.”

Despite receiving multiple training opportunities and clear instructions, Subramanyam reportedly failed to improve over a year, struggling with basic tasks like identifying equipment and performing drills.

Supervisors, including Captain Corey Merdler, expressed concerns that he poses a “danger to himself and others” on the job.

After several discussions with department leadership, Subramanyam was ultimately terminated in 2019, just over one year after graduating from fire school.

The letter, in part, reads as follows:

Along with the above, Suhas Subramanyam was suspended previously for not being able to perform his duties and was put on a work plan. He was given training multiple times by a number of members and officers. He was given clear instructions on what was required of him to become minimum staffing. He was told that if he needs help to reach out to his officers. Over a year after he graduated fire school and after several months and opportunities to get his act together, he was still unable to identify equipment and their location on our apparatus, perform a 2-minute drill and 30-second drill adequately, properly throw ladders, and properly deploy lines. On top of that, it was clear that he did not have the drive or desire to fix his attitude and mistakes. Myself and Captain Corey Merdler both believe that Suhas will be a danger to himself and to others on a fireground or during training because of what was stated above. Suhas was also sat down multiple times and talked to about this. On the last sit down, Chief Quijano and I spoke with Suhas and told him that he is no longer to participate on the suppression side of the department. He was told that if he wanted to continue to volunteer his time to us, he should consider the administrative side or the EMS side (with the approval of AC Horvath). After this last sit down, which occurred approximately one month ago, he has not shown up to discuss his decision. He was emailed, texted, and called with no response.

“It is believed at this time that he is not an asset to this department any longer, nor cares to be a part of it, even after all the favors and help that was given to him. It is because of this that I am recommending him for termination,” Rodriguez concludes.

However, Subramanyam’s campaign has consistently highlighted his time as a firefighter and EMT, portraying him as deeply committed to public service, with his current campaign site repeatedly emphasizing his experience in firefighting.

In one example, a campaign ad from this year shows him boasting of having served as “volunteer firefighter and EMT,” as he vowed to “stand up to MAGA extremists” and “protect abortion rights” in Congress.

In another, the current officeholder, whose seat Subramanyam is seeking to fill, praises him as a “principled, effective leader” who “served as a firefighter, EMT and an adviser to President Obama.”

Subramanyam’s Republican opponent, Mike Clancy — whose campaign is “fighting to restore America” by prioritizing border security, restoring fiscal “sanity,” revitalizing the economy through deregulation, and increasing law enforcement funding to enhance safety — weighed in on the matter.

In a sharply worded statement made to Breitbart News, Clancy described Subramanyam’s fire department record as “quite damning,” highlighting instances of “disregarding job duties,” “loafing,” “neglect of work,” and “insubordination,” as well as lacking “the drive or desire to fix his attitude and mistakes” and being a “danger to himself and others.”

“What should shock every voter is just how deceptive Suhas has been over the past five years about his brief and troubled tenure with the fire department,” he added, accusing him of “intentionally misleading our entire community by falsely branding himself as something he was not.”

According to Clancy, Subramanyam’s “lies dishonor the first responders who serve with dedication and self-sacrifice.”

“Moreover,” he continued, “the people of the 10th District deserve a representative who is honest about their background, accountable for their actions, and committed to serving the community.”

“A fair and reasonable look at Subramanyam’s behavior shows that he lacks the integrity and character to serve,” he added.

The statement concluded by calling for leaders with “transparency, trust, and genuine commitment,” rather than those “hiding behind fabricated resumes.”

“Our district needs leaders who show up and follow through,” he explained.

Clancy’s wife, Lynn, an experienced EMS captain, is a recognized figure in the firefighting community, adding another layer of relevance to the issue as voters weigh both candidates’ credibility on public service.

The Ashburn Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department declined to comment further on the matter when contacted by Breitbart News. However, sources within the department have confirmed the authenticity of the termination report.

Subramanyam’s team has yet to respond to these allegations after being contacted.

Subramanyam, 38, currently serves as a Virginia state senator for the 32nd district, and his career includes time as a White House technology adviser under President Barack Obama. He is the Democratic nominee for the 10th Congressional District seat, currently held by U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton.

The race is currently classified as a “toss-up” for the 2024 election, with the seat open following Wexton’s retirement due to a severe neurological disorder after she flipped it in 2018, making it a highly competitive battleground.

While Wexton’s endorsement has bolstered Subramanyam’s campaign, revelations about his firefighting career may present a challenge in this closely contested district, a key seat Democrats are striving to retain against strong Republican efforts to flip it.

The outcome of this controversy could sway public opinion, particularly given the contrast between Subramanyam’s campaign messaging and the details of his service record.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.