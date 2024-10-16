Melania Trump’s Book Hits #1 on New York Times Bestseller List

Former first lady Melania Trump’s memoir, Melania, has reportedly hit the top slot on the New York Times bestseller list.

News of the Melania Trump’s book hitting the coveted slot was shared on Wednesday by political strategist and commentator David Urban and the former first lady herself.

According to Fox News, Melania Trump also plans to release a special edition memoir that will feature photographs that she herself captured while serving as first lady and also her life prior to entering politics:

Former first lady Melania Trump is releasing a special collector’s edition of her new memoir containing exclusive images she photographed at the White House and around the world. The collector’s edition of the former first lady’s first-ever memoir, “Melania,” features 256 pages in full color, with each copy signed by Trump. The collector’s edition includes photos hand-selected by Trump, many she photographed herself surrounding her home and various trips she has taken around the world.

In one particular striking photo shared with Fox News, Marine One could be seen landing on the White House lawn from the window of Melania’s bedroom.

“The striking view from my room as my husband returns to the White House aboard Marine One,” said Melania as she described the photo to Fox News. “The helicopter’s iconic silhouette against the skyline symbolizes his commitment to service, while the surrounding landscape serves as a reminder of the responsibilities he carries.”

The former first lady added that writing her memoir has been an incredible journey.

“Writing my memoir has been an amazing journey filled with emotional highs and lows,” she said. “Each story shaped me into who I am today.”