The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is running an ad in Montana featuring a rancher who “usually” votes Republican but is “supporting” Democrat Monica Tranel. One problem: It seems he does not even live in the district.

The DCCC, alongside Democrat Monica Tranel — who is challenging Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), a former Navy SEAL — in Montana’s First Congressional District, is running the ad, which features ranchers Alfred and Kevin Anderson.

“All that land over there is owned by one billionaire, another billionaire to the south. There’s another one right there,” one said as the other added, “They’ve got us all surrounded.”

“Alfred and his family have ranched this land for 75 years. So when the billionaires tried to squeeze them out, I helped them fight back and we won,” Tranel said in the ad as one of the ranchers said, “Monica fought for us when nobody else would.”

“I usually vote Republican, but I’m supporting Monica,” he added.

However, there is one stunning issue: The ad shows Alfred and Kevin Anderson’s location in Big Timber, which is not in Montana’s First Congressional District but about 60 miles away. If they are residents of Big Timber, that would mean they are not residents of MT-01 and therefore not legal voters in Tranel’s race.

It remains unclear if they knew that when they made this ad, or if they purposely worded the script to say that he is “supporting” Tranel rather than explicitly “voting” for her. Regardless, the implication is there.

More broadly speaking, as Zinke, former Interior Secretary in the Trump administration, defends his seat, he has continued to support the Trump-Vance ticket, describing the Harris-Walz ticket as a “progressive liberal ticket” representing sanctuary cities, defunding police, and the policy of “abandonment.”

“This ticket is the most progressive liberal ticket,” he told Breitbart News Daily in August. “It’s San Francisco and Minneapolis, home of defunding the police, sanctuary cities, and tampons in the boys’ bathrooms, and abandonment.”

“Both Harris and Walz, [he] abandoned his post the moment his unit goes to deploy. He abandons them, and he lies about it. Ironically, there’s so many parallels between Harris and Afghanistan and Walz’s phony record,” Zinke added, listing the policy failures of Vice President Harris.

“Well, militarily, you know, we face under the Biden-Harris policy, which she’s aligned to… She helped form it. She agrees with it. We’re facing a major regional conflict in Ukraine with no objectives and no plan — $150, $160 billion into it. We’re facing direct ICBMs launched from Iran into Israel, largely because the Biden administration and Harris has circumnavigated much of the sanctions that allowed billions of dollars to flow into the coffers of the same people that are launching missiles supporting Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis,” he said, noting that Trump’s policy is “America First.”