Poll: Trump Leads Harris by Three Points in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris by three points in Georgia with just seventeen days left in the presidential election, according to a poll.

The East Carolina University poll published Friday finds that 49 percent of the likely voter respondents in Georgia support Trump, while 46 percent back Harris.

Another three percent are undecided, and three percent support a third-party candidate. While gender gaps are apparent in candidate preference, they are far more pronounced among men than women.

Of the men polled, 56 percent back Trump, putting him 18 points above Harris at 38 percent. However, Harris only leads with women by an 8-point margin, 52 percent to 44 percent.

There is also a divide among age groups. Those between 18-29 break for Harris over Trump at a 50 percent to 41 percent clip, while the candidates are tied at 47 percent among Georgia voters between 30-44.

Trump has clear advantages in the subsequent age demographics. With those 45-64, Trump leads Harris 51 percent to 44 percent, and he holds a 54 percent to 44 percent lead with voters 65 and up.

Trump also has an edge on the favorability front. Of the respondents, 52 percent have favorable views of him, including 37 percent who have “very favorable” views of him, while 47 percent have negative perceptions.

Conversly, Harris’s rating is underwater. More than half (51 percent) of all respondents said they have negative perceptions of the vice president, while 46 percent have favorable views of her.

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) also ranks higher than Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) among the vice presidential nominees in favorability. Vance has a positive rating, with 49 percent finding him favorable and 45 percent seeing him as unfavorable.

Walz’s rating is neutral, with 47 percent seeing him in a positive light and 47 percent reporting unfavorable feelings toward him.

The survey sampled 701 likely voters in Georgia from October 9-14, and the margin of error is ± four percentage points.