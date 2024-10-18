Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump said Friday on Fox & Friends that Vice President Kamala Harris lied about working at McDonald’s.

“She lied,” Trump said. Show host Brian Kilmeade asked, “You don’t think she ever worked at McDonald’s?”

Trump responded, “I know she didn’t. We checked it out. Unless somebody comes up with something. We checked it out. They said, ‘She never worked here.'”

Trump added, “She even picked a store, we went to the manager, the manager’s been there forever. ‘You remember here?’ ‘No, she never worked here.'”

After Harris claimed to have worked at a McDonald’s, her campaign later said it was a McDonald’s in Alameda, California, in the summer of 1983. There are only two McDonald’s in Alameda, as reported by Breitbart News as part of a deep dive report into her upbringing. The Harris campaign did not respond to a query by Breitbart News as to which McDonald’s in Alameda she worked at.

Politico reported that a Harris campaign ad had caimed she worked at McDonald’s to pay her way through college, but her campaign then had to update it because she allegedly worked there for extra spending money, not to pay her way through college.

At the time she allegedly worked at McDonald’s, she was between her freshman and sophomore years at Howard University, and both her parents were professors at the country’s best universities.

It is not clear what Trump did to have it checked out, but he said if it were him who lied about working at McDonald’s, it would be on the front page of the New York Times.

“If I said I worked at McDonald’s and it turned out not to be true, this would be front page of that stupid New York Times,” he said. “They would have me front page for months.”

Harris has called Trump obsessed with her alleged job at McDonald’s, but her campaign has not provided any evidence she ever worked there.

Meanwhile, it is well-known that Trump is a big fan of McDonald’s. His reported go-to meal is two Big Mac burgers, two Filet-o-Fish sandwiches, and a chocolate milkshake.

