Mail-in ballot return data shows that the Republican Party in the swing state of Pennsylvania is seeing an 11-point swing in their direction, Cliff Maloney, who is leading a group called Pennsylvania Chase, told Breitbart News Saturday.

Maloney explained to Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle that the Pennsylvania Chase, which is going after ballots on the ground to ensure that low-propensity Republican voters request mail-in ballots and return them in the upcoming election, “is working.” Maloney pointed out that Republicans in Pennsylvania were “up 90,000” mail-in ballot returns from the 2020 presidential election, representing an “11 point swing for Republicans.”

“The PA Chase is working. How do I know that? Not only from anecdotal conversations and direct feedback at the door but let’s look at the numbers. If we compare 2020 at this time, compared to today for 2024, here are the specifics: Democrats are at 514,000 returns, Republicans are at 215,000 returns,” Maloney explained.

“I’m not talking about requests anymore, folks. These are actual Democrat voters. So, we have party registration by party — and so that’s public information. And so, we know that Democrats that have requested a ballot, 514,000 of them have sent their ballot back, Republicans have had 215,000. And, the reason I tell people you have to look at the context is, you compare that to returns in 2024 at this time, Republicans are up 90,000 ballots, and Democrats are down roughly 40,000 ballots. So, it’s an 11 point swing for Republicans.”

Maloney continued to point out that in the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden won Pennsylvania by 80,000 votes, noting that Republicans in the state were “trending up 90,000.”

“Remember that Trump only lost Pennsylvania by 80,000 votes. Republicans are trending up 90,000, Democrats are down let’s say, 40,000 in a state that had a delta of 80,000. That’s why I’m very confident, but we’ve got to finish hard, we’ve got to go all in. We can not sit back on our heels, this is time to double down,” Maloney added.

When asked if Maloney was comparing the data to “this day in 2020” or “overall in 2020,” Maloney explained that he was not “comparing it to the date,” but was “comparing it to 16 days out from the election.”

Maloney explained that Pennsylvania Chase had hired 120 people as “full-time staff” members, adding that their team was knocking on the doors of Republicans in the state in order to get them to “request a mail-in ballot,” and to “return” their ballots.

“We’ve hired a 120 full-time staff. We’ve got 10 Airbnbs, these folks have been in the field since September 1, they work six days a week 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — we give them Sundays off. And, our objective is simple; we want to knock on 500,000 doors across Pennsylvania targeting Republicans to either A, request a mail-in ballot because they’re unlikely to vote, or B, once ballots go out, get them to return their ballot,” Maloney explained.

“In 2020, Trump lost by 80,000 votes, but 141,000 Republicans requested a mail-in ballot and never sent it back. The PA Chase aims to fix that problem, and we feel if we fix the problem, we win PA. We win PA, we win the entire White House,” Maloney added.