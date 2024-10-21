Former President Donald Trump is seeing a three-point lead in battleground Pennsylvania, and Republican Senate candidate Dave McCormick is virtually tied with incumbent Democrat Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) as well, according to the latest Trafalgar Group survey.

The survey asked respondents, “If the election for president were held today, for whom would you vote?”

WATCH — Trump Brings Back Jeb Bush “Low-Energy” Label for Pennsylvania Democrat Bob Casey:

C-SPAN

Overall, 46.3 percent said they would vote for the former president, compared to 43.3 percent who said the same of Vice President Kamala Harris. That three-point lead is just outside of the survey’s 2.9 percent margin of error.

Another 4.9 percent said “other,” and 5.4 percent indicated that they are undecided — more than enough to swing the race in either direction.

The survey also examined the Senate race between Casey and McCormick and found McCormick with a .4 percent lead over the Democrat, garnering 47.2 percent support to Casey’s 46.8 percent. In that race, six percent said they are undecided. In other words, it is a virtual tie.

RELATED — Jim Jordan Endorses PA Senate Republican Candidate Dave McCormick:

Congressman Jim Jordan

The survey was taken October 17-19, among 1,084 likely general election voters.

The poll’s release coincides with Trump blitzing Pennsylvania over the weekend, making headlines after working at a McDonald’s on Sunday, making french fries as well as serving customers through the drive-thru window. The campaign stop came — at least in part — to Harris’s claim that she once worked at a McDonald’s — a claim Trump has called into doubt.

WATCH: McMan of the People! Trump Tells Customer “You’re Not Ordinary” While Working McDonald’s Drive-Thru:

Margo Martin / X

WATCH — “My Hands Are Nice and Clean!” Donald Trump Narrates Himself Making Fries at McDonald’s:

@margommartin / X, C-SPAN

Praising the franchise, company, and crowd through the drive-thru window, Trump added, “I’ve now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala” at McDonald’s.

Massive crowds could be seen outside of the establishment:

The voter registration deadline for Pennsylvania is October 21.