A pair of illegal aliens from South America are accused of sex trafficking a missing 15-year-old girl in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Yenire Karolina Pacheco Leiton, a 33-year-old illegal alien from Colombia, and Enyerbert Alberto Blanco Blanco, a 27-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela, were arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office after a 15-year-old girl, who had been missing from New York since Sept. 12, was found sex trafficked.

Pacheco Leiton is charged with 10 counts of human trafficking of a minor and one count of interference with custody. Blanco Blanco is charged with one count of interference with custody and one count of resisting arrest without violence.

Press Conference with Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and Sgt. Carlos Lisboa, Homeland Security Representative, regarding the arrest of two suspects involved in the commercial sex trafficking of a 15-year-old. Posted by PBSO – Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 21, 2024

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw alleges that explicit photos of the girl were posted for advertisement in a well-known source for commercial sex workers that often includes sex trafficking victims.

On Oct. 18, the girl was found by police at a Studio 6 motel in West Palm Beach. The girl told police that Pacheco Leiton coordinated 13 meetings where the girl was made to have sex with men from 18 to 50 years old.

The girl told police that she had to give half her earnings to Pacheco Leiton and pay for half the motel room. To meet with the girl for sex, men had to pay anywhere from $120 to $250.

At a press conference, Bradshaw revealed that Blanco Blanco was previously arrested on attempted murder charges in New York and drug charges in Miami, Florida.

“How can he be out on bond for an attempted murder out of New York? He gets arrested in Miami for drug trafficking and he’s out walking around. That’s unconscionable,” Bradshaw said. “But I can tell you one thing folks — that female and this guy here that was involved in this, their butts are staying in my jail. They’re not coming out.”

Pacheco Leiton and Blanco Blanco remain in Palm Beach County Jail without bail. Police may slap Blanco Blanco with additional charges depending on the findings of their investigation.

