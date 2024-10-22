Nolte: Kamala Who? — Blue Wall Democrats Embrace Trump After Voting to Impeach Him

Democrat U.S. Senate candidates in the Blue Wall states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin want nothing to do with Kamala Harris as they embrace the same Donald Trump they all — all of them — voted to impeach.

In Pennsylvania, incumbent U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D), who voted to remove Trump from office twice, has found himself in a tighter reelection campaign than anyone expected. A seat that was widely considered a safe Democrat seat just a few weeks ago appears to be slipping away.

Four weeks ago, according to the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average poll of Pennsylvania polls, Casey led Republican challenger Dave McCormick by 4.4 points. Today, he’s only up by a mere 1.9 points. So, suddenly the venal Casey doesn’t find Trump so terrible.

Casey “has even embraced Trump’s tariff policies,” reports the Hill, and his “campaign launched an ad last week that described him as ‘independent’ and touted how he ‘bucked’ the Biden administration to protect fracking and ‘sided with Trump to end NAFTA.’”

“There’s no party affiliation in Casey ads. I don’t recall seeing any that say ‘Democrat’ or anything like that. He’s running as an incumbent on his own record,” the director for the Center for Public Opinion Research at Franklin & Marshall College told the Hill.

C-SPAN

In Wisconsin, incumbent U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D) is also watching her once comfortable lead slip away. Four weeks ago, Baldwin enjoyed a 4.6-point lead over Republican businessman Eric Hovde in the RCP average. Today, that lead is down to just two points.

Baldwin, who also voted to remove Trump from office twice, suddenly doesn’t find the Bad Orange Man so bad.

Baldwin “launched an ad that highlighted her bill signed by Trump to require that domestic infrastructure project use American and not Chinese steel,” reports the Hill. “Tammy Baldwin got President Trump to sign her Made in America bill, then she got President Biden to make it permanent,” the ad proudly states.

When Harris arrived in Wisconsin for three campaign stops last Thursday, Baldwin was in the wind, wanted nothing to do with her, and didn’t even greet her at the airport.

Now we take you to Michigan where Rep. Elise Slotkin (D) was once seen as a shoo-in for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat. But what had been a sweet 5.1-point lead over former Michigan Rep. Mike Rogers four weeks ago in the RCP average is now down to just 2.1 points.

Slotkin, who voted to impeach Trump as a member of the U.S. House, is now “soft-pedaling attacks on Trump” and “didn’t mention Trump at her last debate … until the end of the hour,” per the Hill.

The delicious irony of this has not gone unnoticed by Trump, who pointed it out to Breitbart’s Matt Boyle during a weekend interview:

They have senators that voted to impeach me, Democrat, and they’re Democrats, and now they’re bragging about my policies, and they have to use that because their policies were radical left and not good. So they’re now taking ads saying that I was in favor of tariffs like President Trump. I was in favor of this and that. And nobody’s ever seen anything quite like it, but they weren’t. I mean, they weren’t.”

What’s especially fascinating about this is the fact that in their respective states, these three Republican U.S. Senate candidates had been running three to five points behind Trump. So what we have here is another sign of real momentum, not just towards Trump but the Republican ticket as a whole.

I’m not predicting anything, and I realize these three candidates are behind by a couple of points and Trump is only ahead of Harris in these states by a point or less. Still, look at the trend. Everything is moving Trump’s way and nothing the Harris campaign’s doing has been able to reset the election in the way a convention or debate can.

Meanwhile, as Harris tries to get her message out, her own allies in the corporate media are drowning her out as they enter day three raging over Trump’s triumph working the fries at McDonald’s.

Trump just needs to stay cool. If the polls are correct, this is his race to lose. All he has to do is not lose it.

