Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (I-HI) announced that she is joining the Republican Party, noting that it is the “party of the people” and the party that stands for “equality.”

During former President Donald Trump’s rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Tuesday, Gabbard explained that because of her “love” for the United States and “because of the leadership” that former President Donald Trump “has brought to transform” the GOP, she is joining the Republican Party.

Gabbard explained that a vote for Trump is a vote for “secure borders and safe communities” and “a vote for peace,” not only in the U.S. but around the world.

“It is because of my love for our country and specifically because of the leadership that President Trump has brought to transform the Republican Party and bring it back to the party of the people and the party of peace, that I’m proud to stand here with you today President Trump and announce that I’m joining the Republican Party,” Tulsi told the crowd. “I’m joining the party of the people, the party of equality, the party that was founded to fight against and end slavery in this country. It is the party of common sense and the party that is led by a president who has the courage and strength to fight for peace.”

The announcement from the former congresswoman comes after she endorsed Trump for president in August, pointing out that during his first term as president, he “didn’t start any new wars” and “took action to de-escalate and prevent wars.”

Gabbard added that there were “14 days until the most historic election of our lives,” and she encouraged Americans to “stand together to save our country,” regardless of their political beliefs.

“A vote for President Trump is a vote for a big open-tent party that welcomes people from all backgrounds and all walks of life,” Gabbard added. “A vote for President Trump is a vote to express our deep love for our country and our appreciation for our God-given rights and freedoms enshrined in the Constitution. A vote for President Trump is a vote for secure borders and safe communities, and a vote for President Trump is a vote for peace here in America and around the world.”

While running for president in 2020 on the Democrat side, Gabbard criticized Vice President Kamala Harris, who was serving as a California senator at the time, over her record as the attorney general of the state and for jailing people over marijuana.

Gabbard, who announced that she was leaving the Democratic Party in October 2022, has stated that “a vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for Dick Cheney.”