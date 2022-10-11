Tulsi Gabbard Announces She’s Leaving the Democratic Party

Former Congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday she is leaving the Democratic Party.

She made the revelation in a video posted on social media, outlining the details of her farewell:

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith and spirituality, demonize the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.

She continued:

I believe in a government that is of, by, and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite. I’m calling on my fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party. If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me.

Her video comes less than a month before the November mid-terms that will determine control of the House of Representatives for the next two years, and possibly the fate of the Biden administration’s agenda.

It also comes about eight months into Ukraine’s war with Russia, in which the U.S. has provided billions of dollars in support to Ukraine, amid a rising threat of nuclear war.

Gabbard has long been a critic of the pro-war foreign policy establishment, as well as wokeism, both currently led by the Democratic Party.

