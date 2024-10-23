An illegal alien is accused of assaulting a child in Marlborough, Massachusetts, after having been released into the United States by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Mateus Silva-Kerkovshy, a 24-year-old illegal alien from Brazil, first crossed the U.S.-Mexico border near San Luis, Arizona, on Oct. 22, 2021, and was arrested by Border Patrol agents.

Soon after being taken into custody, Silva-Kerkovshy was given a Notice to Appear (NTA) before a federal immigration judge and released with parole into the U.S. interior on Oct. 29, 2021.

By March of last year, a federal immigration judge ordered Silva-Kerkovshy deported from the U.S. Despite this removal order, Silva-Kerkovshy was not deported.

On Aug. 9, Silva-Kerkovshy was arrested and charged by the Hudson Police Department for allegedly assaulting a child, including two counts of strangulation or suffocation. Silva-Kerkovshy was arraigned in Marlborough District Court.

That same day, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued a detainer against Silva-Kerkovshy. Days later, Marlborough officials transferred him over to ICE agents. He remains in ICE custody pending deportation from the U.S.

“Mateus Silva-Kerkovshy allegedly committed some extremely violent acts against a child with an injury and represents a dire threat to the residents of Massachusetts,” ICE official Patricia Hyde said in a statement. “We cannot allow such a threat to remain in our communities.”

