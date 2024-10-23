Former President Donald Trump’s team is buying ads on what has been described as the “biggest R&B and hip hop radio stations” in Philadelphia, according to reports.

Dan O’Donnell of the Dan O’Donnell Show first reported on this “major” ad buy, which he said signals the Trump campaign’s big push for black voters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

WATCH — CNN’s Enten: Kamala Harris Is ‘Very, Very Weak’ with Black Men and Women:

“This follows my exclusive report several weeks ago that the Harris campaign was moving radio money out of Milwaukee and aggressively buying ads on those same two Philadelphia stations to shore up her black support,” he said, and also that the Republican Party of Wisconsin is “making a significant urban radio buy in Milwaukee.”

“Taken together, the spending indicates that Harris is deeply concerned about black turnout in Philadelphia and Trump sees this weakness and is aggressively going after voters there and in Milwaukee,” he concluded.

Indeed, the Harris campaign has been worried not just about Pennsylvania but also support from black voters across the country. Former President Barack Obama sounded the alarm on October 10, telling Harris supporters in — yes, Pennsylvania — that they have “not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities, as we saw when I was running.”

“Now, I also want to say that seems to be more pronounced with the brothers,” Obama continued, lecturing black men.

“So if you don’t mind, just for a second, I’m going to speak to y’all, and say that when you have a choice that is this clear, when on the one hand, you have somebody who grew up like you, knows you, went to college with you, understands the struggles and pain and joy that comes from those experiences,” he added.

Indeed, a recent poll from the New York Times/Siena College found Harris slipping in comparison to the support President Biden received from this group in 2020:

Nearly eight out of 10 Black voters nationwide said they would vote for Ms. Harris, the poll found, a marked increase from the 74 percent of Black voters who said they would support Mr. Biden before he dropped out of the race in July. But Mr. Biden won 90 percent of Black voters to capture the White House by narrow margins in 2020, and the drop-off for Ms. Harris, if it holds, is large enough to imperil her chances of winning key battleground states.

In what appeared to be a desperate attempt to appeal to black male voters, Harris informed them on the campaign trail that she is the first vice president to grow chili peppers, asserting they would most certainly “appreciate” that.

Meanwhile, recent polls show Trump leading Harris in Pennsylvania, where he recently made waves after working at a McDonald’s, manning the window and working as a fry cook.

WATCH — Fries with That? Trump Serves Local News Station Some Fries Outside Drive-Thru

Trump War Room / X

Trump trolled Harris that day, asserting he had now worked 15 minutes at McDonald’s longer than Harris, who has claimed to have worked at the organization despite the fact that there are no records.

RELATED — Trump McTrolls Kamala! I’ve Worked at McDonald’s “15 Minutes More Than Kamala”

Trump War Room / X