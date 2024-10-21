Nolte: McDonald’s Has No Record of Kamala Harris Working There

McDonald’s released a statement Sunday admitting it has no record of Kamala Harris ever working there, as she has repeatedly claimed.

This deepening scandal, which social media has dubbed Stolen McValor, finally got the spotlight it deserved Sunday when former President Trump spent some time making French fries and working the drive-thru at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s.

It was a win-win for the man now widely seen as the 2024 frontrunner. He had the opportunity to show off his charming side and ability to connect with everyday people while pointing to what looks more and more like a shameless lie in Kamala’s biography.

After being in the public eye for decades and writing two memoirs that never mentioned her time with the Golden Arches, Harris only first mentioned working there at a 2009 union event as she planned to run for president.

Media requests to her campaign asking for verification of her McDonald’s employment have been ignored, although this could be easily verified through tax records or people coming forward. As it so happens, I worked for a few months at a McDonald’s in the early eighties and could easily prove it by requesting documents and naming at least a dozen people who I worked with or who knew I worked there, including my parents.

Naturally, the rigged corporate media, fearing they will discover Kamala lied about this job, refuse to look into the story, or they have looked into it and now know she lied and are covering it up. So, to highlight the issue, Trump worked the fries over the weekend and then proudly announced that he is the first and only 2024 presidential candidate to work at a McDonald’s.

In response to the media attention, McDonald’s released a statement that in part admitted there are no records of Harris as a former employee:

Though we are not a political brand, we’ve been proud to hear former President Trump’s love for McDonald’s and Vice President Harris’s fond memories working under the Arches. While we and our franchises don’t have record for all positions dating back to the 80s, what makes “1 in 8” so powerful is the shared experience so many Americans have had. [emphasis added]

McDonald’s also said an invitation has been extended to Harris and her running mate Tim Walz to visit a location.

Deepening the mystery is the news that employees at a McDonald’s location in Alameda, California “told The Telegraph they had been instructed by bosses not to talk about the vice-president, after claims that she invented her summer job to appear more authentic to voters.”

All Harris will say is she worked at an Alameda McDonald’s, but she refuses to say which one.

Riddle me this…

Why would employees be instructed to remain silent if she had worked there? It seems to me that the only reason people would be told to say nothing is if she didn’t work there.

This story could be easily put to rest, but the corrupt corporate media and the Harris campaign (excuse me for repeating myself) are hoping to run out the clock.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.