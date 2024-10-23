The Trump campaign on Wednesday issued a statement slamming Vice President Kamala Harris’s “dangerous rhetoric” after she delivered an address from her official residence claiming that former President Donald Trump “invoked Hitler,” citing a debunked hit piece from The Atlantic.

The Trump campaign said in the statement:

Kamala’s dangerous rhetoric is directly to blame for the multiple assassination attempts against President Trump and she continues to stoke the flames of violence all in the name of politics. She is despicable and her grotesque behavior proves she is wholly unfit for office.

Harris’s statement came after the anonymously-sourced hit piece published on Tuesday, which claimed that Trump disparaged a Hispanic soldier who was killed by a fellow soldier and his girlfriend in 2020, when he was president.

The piece claimed that Trump offered, then refused to pay for the funeral. The soldier’s sister disputed the report, saying that Trump had shown nothing but respect for their family, and that she had voted for him that day.

The reporter of the hit piece, Jeffrey Goldberg, also wrote the piece that claimed that Trump disparaged fallen World War II veterans as “losers” and “suckers.” That piece also relied on anonymous sources.

The press conference was unusual in that it took place at the official residence of the vice president in Washington. It was an entirely political statement aimed at her political opponent in the 2024 presidential election.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.