Nolte: Ex-Girlfriend Comes Forward to Accuse Doug Emhoff of Domestic Violence

An ex-girlfriend of America’s Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, has come forward to accuse the man who hopes to be history’s first First Gentleman of physically assaulting her in 2012.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, the woman, who is remaining anonymous for obvious reasons (we’ve all seen what the corporate media and Democrats do to women whose accusations — no matter how credible — threaten the left’s hold on power), says she decided to come forward for two reasons. The first is that Emhoff, though a spokesman, denied he hit her. The second, per the Daily Mail, is that “his alleged hypocrisy by claiming to be a feminist in media interviews, finally became too much for her.”

“What’s frightening for a woman that’s been on the other end of it, is watching this completely fabricated persona being portrayed,” she told the Mail. “He’s being held out to be the antithesis of who he actually is. And that is utterly shocking.”

Her claim is equally shocking and has been backed up by two friends she spoke to immediately after the alleged 2012 assault and a third she told in 2018.

She says that while the two of them waiting in a valet line to retrieve their car after attending an event at the Cannes Film Festival, she spoke to a parking valet hoping a large tip might get their car faster. She says that after she innocently put her hand on the valet’s shoulder, Emhoff hauled off and slapped her so hard she spun completely around.

This is her first-hand account:

I put my hand on the valet’s shoulder and tell him, with my $100, could you please get me a car as soon as possible. As I’m talking to him, Doug got out of the line, comes up, turns me around by my right shoulder. I’m completely caught off guard, I’m not bracing, I’m in four inch heels, wearing a full-length gown and it’s between 2-3am. He slaps me so hard I spin around, and I’m in utter shock.

She says she slapped him back, but that, “In that moment, his mask had dropped and I saw his dark side.”

It’s dark. I don’t speak French, my friends we’re with are off having an amazing time. I’m embarrassed and humiliated that, this amazing experienced turned into this violent spectacle.”I can’t believe he just slapped me.” I think I said to him in the car, “What the hell is wrong with you? Why did you do that?” And the only thing I could get out of him was he thought I was hitting on the valet.

Let’s just say that this allegation has a shitload more evidence of being valid than anything Christine Blasey Ford put forward against Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The two people the Emhoff accuser told at the time are key. What would be her motivation to lie all the way back in 2012? What would be her motivation to lie when she told a third person in 2018?

There is also Emhoff cheating on his first wife. That’s bad enough, but he did so with his own children’s nanny. He also got her pregnant, and according to this alleged assault victim, the nanny accused Emhoff of causing her to miscarry the baby and paid her off to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

Additionally, a number of anonymous women who worked with Emhoff at a law firm he ran in Los Angeles, have come forward to accuse Emhoff of being a foul-mouthed sexist and “misogynist” who hired a “trophy secretary” because she was “pretty” and “retaliated against women who didn’t flirt back.”

This disturbing pattern of behavior adds up to more than any of the accusations hurled at Clarence Thomas, Kavanaugh, Donald Trump, or countless other Republicans who have been dragged through the mud by the corporate media. But don’t you dare bring the Emhoff allegations up on CNN. Don’t you dare.

