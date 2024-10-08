Nolte: More Misconduct Allegations Against Kamala Harris’s Husband Doug Emhoff

Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff is accused of being a foul-mouthed “asshole” and “misogynist” who hired a “trophy secretary” because she was “pretty” and “retaliated against women who didn’t flirt back.”

The same Daily Mail that broke the dual stories of Emhoff cheating on his first wife by knocking up his children’s nanny (which Emhoff has admitted to) and knocking around an old girlfriend for flirting with a parking attendant (which Emhoff has denied), has spoken to Emhoff’s former colleagues at his former law firm Venable.

These anonymous former colleagues allege that Emhoff’s behavior towards female colleagues was “inappropriate” and “misogynistic.”

These attorneys say, “He yelled expletives, held a men-only cocktail hour in the office, revoked work perks from women who didn’t flirt with him, and took only young, attractive associates in a limousine to a ball,” reports the Daily Mail.

Emhoff ran the Los Angeles firm from 2006 to 2017. The allegations paint a picture of someone who is the complete opposite of the “feminist ally” the media are selling to us. One corporate news outlet said Emhoff is redefining masculinity. Maybe redefining it back to the Mad Men era of the 1960s…

“One senior former staffer claimed Emhoff ‘bragged’ about yelling ‘get the f*** out of my office’ to a female partner at the firm, later telling his top male colleagues that he had ‘put her in her place,’” reports the Daily Mail. “’What’s worse was he bragged about it to the management at Venable and they were aghast. He’s an a**hole. … A misogynist, that’s who does that.’”

One ex-staffer told the Daily Mail, “it was well-known at the firm that Emhoff was ‘very flirty’ and that ‘if you weren’t flirty back or didn’t respond positively then you were on his s**t list.’”

This staffer said that the consequence of not flirting back was that “you wouldn’t get to work on the cases you wanted to work on.”

“He had, for many years cocktail parties where only men were invited. In the office, on Friday evening,’ another woman said. “When my colleague brought that to the attention of Venable [around 2010], that stopped.”

Emhoff is also accused of hiring an unqualified assistant named Katya based only on her youth and good looks. Eventually, “Katya” became code for “trophy secretary.” A legal secretary who sued the firm in 2019 for sex discrimination (she did not list Emhoff as a defendant) said she heard one male partner say, “every partner should have a ‘Katya’.”

As always, the corporate media will ignore these allegations. Why?

Because Democrats got it good.

In fact, it wouldn’t surprise me if the corporate media already knew about these allegations and buried them. What do you want to bet that if a CNN or New York Times had verified video of Doug Emhoff battering a woman, they would tell us that no such video exists?

