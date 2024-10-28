Hard-Hitting: Kamala Harris Takes Question from Reporter Who Compares Trump’s MSG Event to Nazi Rally

Vice President Kamala Harris — notorious for avoiding the press and offering convoluted answers — opted to take a question from a reporter on Monday who asked if she saw comparisons between former President Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally and a Nazi rally that took place 85 years ago.

“Some people who watched that made comparisons between a rally that happened at Madison Square Garden in 1939 with neo-Nazis, or Nazis back then. Do you see those comparisons?” the reporter asked Harris.

“Donald Trump has — this is not new about him, by the way, what he did last night is not a discovery — it is just more of the same, and maybe more vivid than usual,” Harris claimed, baselessly asserting that Trump “spends full time trying to have Americans point their finger at each other.”

RSBN / YouTube

“[He] fans the fuel of hate and division, and that’s why people are exhausted with him. That’s why people who formerly have supported Donald Trump, have voted for him, are supporting me, voting for me,” she said, making no mention of the divisive rhetoric espoused by herself and her party, as Trump has faced two assassination attempts.

“People are literally ready to turn the page. They’re tired of it,” she said, later bragging that celebrities like Jennifer Lopez are supporting her, as if that will impress the average American voter.

“I’m very proud to have the support of folks like Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez and others who were supporting me before that nonsense last night at Madison Square Garden, and are supporting me because they understand that they want a President United States who’s about uplifting the people,” she said, perhaps intending that as a defense against the joke made by comedian Tony Hinchliffe at the rally’s warm up.

RSBN / YouTube

Hulk Hogan was among the warm-up speakers at the historic rally, taking on the Nazi rhetoric touted by Harris and the left head-on.

“You know something, Trump-a-maniacs? I don’t see no stinking Nazis in here. I don’t see no stinking domestic terrorists in here,” Hogan said.

“The only thing that I see in here are a bunch of hardworking men and women that are real Americans, brother,” he added. “You know what I hear in my president and our president Donald Trump? He sounds for real, brother.”

RSBN / YouTube