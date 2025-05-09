WATCH: Warriors’ Draymond Green Blasts ‘Angry Black Man’ Narrative in Post-Game Interview

Whatever you do, do not accuse Warriors forward Draymond Green of being angry; that will only make him more…angry.

Feeling as though he has been unfairly labeled an “angry black man,” the four-time NBA champ took a few moments out after Golden State’s Game 2 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center to deliver an emotional response and push back on that narrative.

“I’m tired of the agenda to make me look like the angry Black man,” Green told several reporters in the locker room after the game. “I’m a very successful, educated Black man with a great family, and I’m great at basketball and great at what I do. The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I’m sick of it. It’s ridiculous.”

Why did Green choose this time to address this issue? No one knows for sure, however, Green did react angrily after receiving a technical foul for flailing his arms wildly and coming into contact with the Wolves’ Naz Reid.

In addition, there are reports that a fan directed a racial insult towards Green. The Timberwolves are investigating that claim.

Throughout his career, Green has been assessed many technical fouls for overly physical play or outright attacks on other players.

On Thursday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed Green’s history with technical fouls.

It’s part of Draymond,” Kerr said. “It’s the same thing that makes him such a competitor and a winner, puts him over the top sometimes, and we know that, and it’s our job to try to help him stay poised, stay composed. But the competition is so meaningful to him that occasionally he goes over the line.”

The Wolves-Warriors series now moves to San Francisco for Game 3.