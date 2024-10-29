President Joe Biden overshadowed his vice president’s closing argument just one week before the election by trashing American voters and calling Trump supporters “garbage.”

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her closing argument in front of the White House on Tuesday night, but soon-to-be former President Joe Biden said ahead of the big event that Trump supporters are “garbage.” Per the Associated Press:

Biden told reporters Tuesday that he will not attend Harris’ speech because the event is “for her,” but he planned to watch it on television. Ahead of Harris’ remarks, Biden is reacted to a comic calling Puerto Rico garbage at a Trump rally last weekend by saying, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

According to NBC reporter Gabe Gutierrez, Biden said in the full quote: “Donald Trump has no character. He doesn’t give a damn about the Latino community…just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage?…The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

The president was referring to statements made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during former President Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden in which he referred to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico, home to American citizens, as a “floating island of garbage.”

After the president’s remarks went public, the White House attempted to walk the statement back by saying he was only referring to Hinchcliffe.

JD Vance, running mate for former President Trump, condemned the remarks as an attack on half the country.

“This is disgusting. Kamala Harris and her boss Joe Biden are attacking half of the country. There’s no excuse for this. I hope Americans reject it,” said JD Vance.

Other Trump surrogates and supporters condemned the remarks: