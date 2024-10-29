It’s the economy, voters agree. Democrats increasingly embrace that credo and despair Vice President Kamala Harris’s message of economic salvation is being ignored as former President Donald Trump boasts a sizeable advantage on what many Americans say is their No. 1 issue, a report Tuesday reveals.

A report by Alexander Bolton in The Hill sets out that while random “fear and loathing” character attacks by Harris against Trump are being increasingly used on the stump voters are more interested in hearing about the economy. The piece states:

Some Democratic strategists view Harris’s scathing criticisms of Trump as necessary and effective, but they acknowledge she could be doing a better job of talking about the economy — a challenge that also vexed President Biden before he dropped his bid for reelection.

One major Democratic donor told The Hill that Harris hasn’t properly made the case on the economy and is therefore struggling to meet the kitchen table concerns of voters of all ages.

“Her economic message hasn’t broken through,” the donor said. “And the economy is the issue most people care about. She narrowed the gap a little on the issue, but she’s left a lot of people wondering about her vision.”

The outlet notes a recent Reuters/Ipsos found voters maintain Trump has a better approach than Harris on the economy, by a margin of 46 percent to 38 percent.

The survey found some 61 percent of voters in battleground states say the economy is on the “wrong track.”

The Hill piece comes as Breitbart’s own John Carney writes economic indicators presage a big Trump win because the upcoming election will likely turn on the issue Americans have repeatedly called most pressing: the economy.

Who do they trust most on the issue in a country currently battling high inflation and lackluster growth?

Donald Trump.