Sen. Tom Cotton Barnstorms Nation Campaigning for ‘Rock Solid Republican Senate Majority’

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) is putting in long hours and elbow grease to ensure Republicans rip the gavel from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

Cotton will hit his tenth state this week campaigning for Senate Republican candidates, providing a significant shot in the arm for challengers and Republicans in a pivotal campaign year.

Democrats currently enjoy a 51 to 49 seat majority. While Republicans are favored to win the chamber, Cotton wants to run up the score in November to ensure a future Donald Trump administration has the support it needs to advance its legislative agenda and confirm the nominees to carry out its mission.

“President Trump is going to need a rock solid Republican Senate majority to implement his agenda of peace through strength, a secure border, and lower prices,” Cotton told Breitbart News. “It’s a privilege to work alongside our great Republican candidates and incumbents.”

Democrats have all but surrendered West Virginia, where Republican Gov. Jim Justice is a shoe-in to win. That victory would split the Senate 50-50.

In all the battleground states where Republicans are fighting for majority, Cotton has been there.

It starts with the red states where Republicans are battling Democrat incumbents.

Cotton joined Republican Tim Sheehy in Montana in September for a “Save America Rally.” Polls Sheehy is running far ahead of incumbent Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT). And he traveled to Ohio in October to campaign alongside Republican Bernie Moreno, who is leading in polls over another endangered Democrat incumbent, Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

Victories in those red states would give Senate Republicans the gavel, but Cotton and the NRSC aren’t satisfied. Cotton has barnstormed swing states on behalf of candidates too as Republicans seek to run up the score.

Cotton campaigned in Michigan with former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers and in Nevada with Republican candidate Sam Brown in September. In October, Cotton campaigned with Republican Dave McCormick in Pennsylvania – the most watched state in the run-up to Election Day, as well as in Wisconsin, where Republican Eric Hovde has shocked Democrats who had taken the seat for granted.

Cotton isn’t finished. Tuesday he will visit Arizona to campaign with Republican Kari Lake.

His work in campaigns across the country stands out.

“Sen. Cotton has been a great ally to NRSC as we fight to take back the Senate majority from Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats,” NRSC Communications Director Mike Berg told Breitbart. “NRSC is grateful that Sen. Cotton is barnstorming competitive races on behalf of our candidates in toss-up races.”

But Cotton isn’t taking Republican incumbents’ victories for granted either.

He campaigned in Florida with Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) in late October as Scott fends off a challenge from former Democrat Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

And Cotton will travel to Texas Wednesday with his colleague Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and to Nebraska Friday to campaign with Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE).

Cruz is battling liberal Democrat Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX), a former NFL player who has come under fire recently for his record supporting men in women’s sports. Fischer is running against an independent candidate tied to Democrats – who are suspiciously not running a candidate of their own in the race.

Both Cruz and Fischer lead the polls in the waning days of the campaign, but Cotton will be there to help them across the finish line.

Cotton’s Nebraska visit Friday will mark at least his tenth in-person campaign visit on behalf of Republican Senate candidates – a remarkable showcase of energy and determination from a legislative body often depicted as lacking both.

Cotton is running for Senate Republican Conference Chair next Congress, the third-ranking GOP leadership slot.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.