Former President Bill Clinton said the “economy was better” under former President Donald Trump during a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Muskegon Heights, Michigan, adding that people should still vote for Harris.

“I don’t think it’s right to say that people have to vote for Donald Trump because the economy was better then,” Clinton said in what rallygoers seemingly perceived as a pro-Trump slip, as the 42nd president’s remark elicited groans from the audience.

Watch Below:

But Clinton stressed that people should still vote for Harris, even though the economy was better under Trump.

Clinton also said, “I think I’m entitled to my opinion about who would be better” because he used to be president, and he thinks he “did pretty well.”

Notably, Clinton made a similarly apparent anti-Harris slip a few weeks ago, when he said that Laken Riley’s death “probably wouldn’t have happened” if the Biden-Harris administration had “properly vetted” her accused illegal migrant murderer.

The former president’s comment further ties Harris to the administration’s border policies. Since 2021, the Biden-Harris administration reversed or undid many of the Trump-era border policies. In one example, the Biden-Harris administration suspended the Remain in Mexico policy on their first day in office.

Riley was a 22-year-old Augusta University nursing student who was allegedly killed this year by an illegal migrant who was released into the United States.

