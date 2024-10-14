Former President Bill Clinton said Sunday that Laken Riley’s death “probably wouldn’t have happened” if the Biden-Harris administration had “properly vetted” her accused illegal migrant murderer.

Clinton’s comment further ties Vice President Kamala Harris to the administration’s border policies. Since 2021, the Biden-Harris administration reversed or undid many of the Trump-era border policies. For instance, it suspended the Remain in Mexico policy on the administration’s first day in office.

Riley, a 22-year-old Augusta University nursing student, was allegedly killed this year by an illegal migrant released into the United States.

Clinton, 78, spoke about Riley’s death and the Biden-Harris administration’s southern border invasion while stumping for Harris at a fish fry in Fort Valley, Georgia: “You had a case in Georgia not very long ago, didn’t you? They made an ad about a young woman who’d been killed by an [illegal] immigrant,” he said.

“Well, if they’d all been properly vetted that probably wouldn’t have happened,” he added:

Under the Biden-Harris administration, the southern border is open:

Nearly two million known gotaways evaded U.S. Border Patrol under the Biden-Harris administration, according to numbers released by Republicans on the House Committee on Homeland Security in April.

The administration allows up to 650,000 criminal migrants and suspects — including at least 13,099 migrant convicted murderers and 222,141 migrants facing criminal charges — to roam through American communities, according to data released by House Republicans.

The illegal migrant population in the United States was 11 million in 2022, according to Pew Research Center estimates published in July, although critics estimate those numbers to be much higher.

