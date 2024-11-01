Republicans are seeing a “lot more participation” in voting thus far in Michigan than in elections past, Michigan Republican candidate Tom Barrett said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“We’re seeing a lot more participation by Republicans than we’ve seen in elections past, and, you know, I think that’s going to give us the ability to really go out and, you know, inspire people to go out — and whether they’re voting early or they’re voting on Election Day, you know … I believe, in Michigan, today’s the deadline for any of the mail in ballots to be requested, but people still can go early to their local community and vote in person early,” Barrett, who is running for Rep. Elissa Slotkin’s (D-MI) seat as she is vying for a Senate seat, said.

“And of course, there’s always Election Day. I told some folks recently that we ought to change the name of Election Day to the election deadline. An election is now a whole season. You know, it’s weeks long in Michigan,” he said, noting that this is “the first general election of major consequence, where we have early in person voting for the first time in Michigan.”

“So that is going to change the dynamic, and I think it allows us to really get some of our lower propensity voters to the polls that really think and feel like you and I do — that the country is on the wrong track, and want to see us take a new direction,” he said.

“That’s going to come from obviously electing President Trump back to the White House. Here in Michigan, we have a top, highly competitive, open United States Senate seat statewide. Here in Michigan, there’s not many of those going on around the country. Very competitive with Mike Rogers here in Michigan,” he added, noting that his congressional race is also “the most competitive congressional race in the country.”

“So we have all three going on all at the same time right here in this district. And you know, I’m proud to be a candidate in this race and looking forward to Election Day just right around the corner,” he said.

Barrett said that he believes those who have voted early are mix of low propensity voters as well as reliable voters, but it is still beneficial.

“I believe that there’s been certainly, you know, some of our reliable Republican voters have gone in and voted in person early. But even the benefit of that is that they can then go out and get their friends, their neighbors, the people that go to church with them, the people in their, you know, school group, the car pickup line, whatever it is, people that you know share our values, they can go out and then get those people to come out with the remaining early voting days or on Election Day itself,” he explained, noting that there is opportunity for reliable voters to “inspire others to come out and vote.”

“So I think there’s going to be a mix of both. I’m really excited to see you know the outcome and the retrospective on this, to really see the effort that was made around getting lower propensity conservative Republican voters out to the polls this year through the variety of different methodologies that are available today to see if those efforts have worked,” the congressional hopeful added.

