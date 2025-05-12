Energy and Commerce Chairman Brett Guthrie: Budget Reconciliation Bill Defunds Planned Parenthood

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce unveiled a portion of the proposed budget reconciliation bill on Sunday which includes a provision to strip abortion providers — including Planned Parenthood — of federal taxpayer dollars through Medicaid.

The proposal comes after a major campaign from conservatives and pro-life organizations urging Republicans and President Donald Trump to end taxpayer dollars to abortion organizations through reconciliation — as Trump did in 2015 and 2017 during his first term.

Defunding abortion providers through the reconciliation process would allow the Senate to bypass the critical 60-vote threshold for a simple majority vote instead, capitalizing on Republicans’ overall trifecta. While federal funding for abortions specifically is barred by the Hyde Amendment, pro-life opponents argue no federal funds should be used prop up any organization that performs abortions.

Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY), chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, released the committee prints, which will be considered at a budget reconciliation markup on Tuesday at 2 p.m. The text of the proposal states:

No federal funds that are considered direct spending and provided to carry out a State plan under title XIX of the Social Security Act or a waiver of such a plan shall be used to make payments to a prohibited entity for items and services furnished during the 10-year period beginning on the date of the enactment of this Act, including any payments made directly to the prohibited entity or under a contract or other arrangement between a State and a covered organization.

The bill classifies as “prohibited entity,” as a community provider “that is primarily engaged in family planning services, reproductive health, and related medical care and provides for abortions…” The prohibition does not apply to abortions carried out after rape or incest, or in the case where a woman “suffers from a physical disorder, physical injury, or physical illness, including a life-endangering physical condition caused by or arising from the pregnancy itself, that would, as certified by a physician, place the woman in danger of death unless an abortion is performed.”

The move comes after reports of moderate Republicans opposing defunding abortion providers behind closed doors in discussions with House leadership.

It also comes after Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) sent a letter to Rep. Guthrie asking him to “use every legislative option available to cease all federal funds going to Planned Parenthood.”

In a statement to Breitbart News on Monday, Miller applauded Guthrie’s decision to include the provision, but noted, “there is still a long road ahead.”

“I applaud Chairman Guthrie for taking a step in the right direction to stop taxpayer-funded Medicaid dollars from being sent to abortion providers and other dangerous services that exploit vulnerable Americans and endanger our children,” she said. “There is still a long road ahead, and this fight won’t be easy, but we are prepared to use everything we’ve got to stop these organizations from destroying innocent lives.”

Leading pro-life organization Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, which has been heavily campaigning Republicans to use their power to end funding to their abortion foes, also praised the move.

“It’s time to stop forcing taxpayers to fund the Big Abortion industry. Thanks to Speaker Johnson and Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Brett Guthrie, this year’s budget reconciliation bill contains the commonsense language to make that happen,” President of SBA Pro-Life America Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement.

“Taxpayers should never be mandated to prop up an industry that profits from ending lives and harming women and girls. Take Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion chain. While their non-abortion services have sharply declined, abortions, transgender ‘treatments,’ and political spending against Republicans are skyrocketing,” she continued. “While raking in close to $2 million a day in tax dollars, they are responsible for the deaths of almost 400,000 babies in a single year. Women and girls have also died on Planned Parenthood’s watch.”

Dannenfelser continued, pointing out that “better alternatives to businesses like Planned Parenthood exist for women.”

“They will receive high quality care at community health centers that outnumber Planned Parenthood facilities 15:1 nationwide. These centers are accessible and provide much more comprehensive care without performing abortions — and because Medicaid dollars follow patients, they can continue to use Medicaid,” she said.

“Forcing Americans to fund the abortion industry is a gross abuse of our hard-earned tax dollars and it’s unconscionable how long it has gone on,” she added. “President Trump and Republicans included defunding in their 2017 reconciliation bill. We have a historic opportunity to get the job done in 2025 and we look forward to a vote on the House floor.”

After President Trump was elected, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said he would like to slash funds for Planned Parenthood, and Elon Musk proposed using the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which he heads, to cut funds to the abortion organization. The Wall Street Journal reported in March that the Trump administration plans to freeze federal grants to Planned Parenthood abortion worth $120 million this year.

In April, the Trump administration froze tens of millions of dollars in Title X funds to nine Planned Parenthood state affiliates, pointing to “possible violations” of federal civil rights law and President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

Overall, President Trump has called on Republicans to pass his agenda through reconciliation in “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Planned Parenthood’s 2023 annual report reveals that taxpayer funding in the form of government grants, contracts, and Medicaid reimbursements hit $699.3 million and made up 34 percent of Planned Parenthood’s overall revenue.

Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding has increased by 43 percent since 2010, according to an analysis by the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute. The institute noted that Planned Parenthood’s taxpayer funding is reported by its affiliates, whose information lags behind the national office and covers fiscal years ending in 2022.

Planned Parenthood also reported $997.5 million from private contributions, up 44 percent from the previous report. In total, the abortion giant reported nearly $2.1 billion in income and more than $2.5 billion in net assets.

The same report shows that Planned Parenthood performed 392,716 abortions in 2021-2022, a five percent increase from the previous year and a 20 percent increase over its past ten reports, according to the Lozier Institute. Total services were down 17 percent.

At the same time, American Life League’s STOPP International 2025 Report on Planned Parenthood CEO Compensation shows, using the latest available data, that the average total compensation paid to all Planned Parenthood affiliate CEOs increased 11 percent from 2020 to 2023.

“In those four years, Planned Parenthood’s average CEO earnings went from $317,564 to $352,661. Additionally, Planned Parenthood CEOs continue to rank in the 98th percentile of US wage earners,” according to the report.

The report also found that Planned Parenthood’s president Alexis McGill Johnson makes $904,014 annually, while Planned Parenthood affiliate CEOs in California make upwards of $800,000.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.