An illegal alien, released into the United States by former President Obama’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS), is accused of raping a five-year-old girl in Westbury, Long Island, in the sanctuary state of New York.

Wilson Castillo Diaz, a 26-year-old illegal alien who crossed the southern border a decade ago, has been arrested by the Nassau County Police Department and charged with raping a child, attempted rape, and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, Diaz allegedly raped the five-year-old girl on Oct. 16. Days later, on Oct. 22, police arrested Diaz, while the girl was taken to a nearby hospital.

“In this case, this 26-year-old man did not wake up one day and decide ‘I’m going to rape a five-year-old girl,'” Ryder said at a news conference. “So we believe there may be more victims out there.”

Ryder said Diaz crossed the U.S.-Mexico border near the Rio Grande in Texas in 2014 when he was 16 years old. After being apprehended by Border Patrol agents, Ryder said Diaz was released into the U.S. interior, where he ended up in Long Island.

Diaz, Ryder said, failed to appear at his scheduled immigration hearing, though he was never deported by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Diaz was arraigned on the rape charges in Hempstead, Long Island, on Oct. 23. The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office has been in touch with ICE agents regarding Diaz’s illegal status.

